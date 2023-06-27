4 Bengals who need a dominant training camp in 2023
1. Joe Mixon
The Joe Mixon saga continues in Cincinnati. The running back enters his last contract year (bar a team option) with legal issues hanging over him. Not only that, but as Paul Denher's recent article suggested, the Bengals brass currently view his $10 million payout in 2023 as a little rich for their blood.
In all likelihood, Mixon and the Bengals find a middle ground. The team didn't make a huge push to find an immediate replacement, nor has Mixon shown signs of discontent. It's fair to assume Mixon begins 2023 as the Bengals starting running back.
That said, his position is under threat, and that means he will need a strong training camp to prove he can still anchor the Bengals ground game. Mixon missed time last year and appeared to have lost the coaching staff's trust, who took key third-down snaps away from him.
Chase Brown was a fifth-round selection, but he ran for over 3,500 yards in college, and his physicality and directness should translate well to the NFL. Not only that but Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans will fancy a shot given the uncertainty at the position.
Even with a restructured deal, Mixon will have plenty of pressure on him during training camp.