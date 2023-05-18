Fansided
Stripe Hype

4 Bengals whose stock rose after 2023 draft, 5 that dropped

By Joseph Nichols

Fan-Favorite Bengals Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd in an Interesting Position at 28-Years-Old and His Heir-Apparent in the Locker Room
Fan-Favorite Bengals Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd in an Interesting Position at 28-Years-Old and His Heir-Apparent in the Locker Room
Stock Falling

Zach Carter

 Although technically a defensive tackle, the 2022 third-round pick from the Florida Gators showed little to no flashes this past season. The Bengals opted to spend a first-round pick on edge rusher Myles Murphy, who along with Sam Hubbard, has the size to shift inside on the defensive line.

Carter is the second youngest player at the defensive tackle position, and the Bengals spent draft capital on him, hoping that he could be a Day 1 contributor. If Carter does not develop when defensive tackles Hill and Reader sub out to rest, he could be gone next season or traded before the deadline.

Nick Scott

The Bengals signed veteran safety Nick Scott after both Jessie Bates III and Von Bell left in free agency. Although Scott is still in a position to be the Day 1 starter, the third-round pick from Alabama, Jordan Battle, possesses the tools and traits to surpass Scott by midseason. If Scott cannot stay consistent in the first few weeks, Battle will no doubt see an increased snap count.

