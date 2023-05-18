4 Bengals whose stock rose after 2023 draft, 5 that dropped
Stock Falling
Zach Carter
Although technically a defensive tackle, the 2022 third-round pick from the Florida Gators showed little to no flashes this past season. The Bengals opted to spend a first-round pick on edge rusher Myles Murphy, who along with Sam Hubbard, has the size to shift inside on the defensive line.
Carter is the second youngest player at the defensive tackle position, and the Bengals spent draft capital on him, hoping that he could be a Day 1 contributor. If Carter does not develop when defensive tackles Hill and Reader sub out to rest, he could be gone next season or traded before the deadline.
Nick Scott
The Bengals signed veteran safety Nick Scott after both Jessie Bates III and Von Bell left in free agency. Although Scott is still in a position to be the Day 1 starter, the third-round pick from Alabama, Jordan Battle, possesses the tools and traits to surpass Scott by midseason. If Scott cannot stay consistent in the first few weeks, Battle will no doubt see an increased snap count.