4 Bengals whose stock rose after 2023 draft, 5 that dropped
Stock Falling
Drue Chrisman
The punter from Ohio State has been stashed on the practice squad or called up to the active roster for the past two seasons. The Bengals plugged him in after lackluster play from longtime incumbent Kevin Huber. Cincinnati’s front office spent a sixth round pick on Michigan punter Brad Robbins who will no doubt take Chrisman’s spot on the active roster.
Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans
The Bengals coaching staff has been raving about 2019 late-round selection Trayveon Williams who showed flashes when called upon in previous seasons. The departure of Samaje Perine in free agency and an uncertain future with Joe Mixon seemed to point to Williams getting an increased snap count.
However, fifth-round pick from the University of Illinois, Chase Brown, pushed Williams back on the depth chart as the third running back once again. It is unfortunate considering how much coaches were talking him up, but hopefully, he will get carries this upcoming season.
A sixth-round pick in 2021, Chris Evans, has shown immense upside when given snaps in 2021 but was not given a single carry this past season. He became a fan favorite in 2022 as many believed he could be the long-term replacement for Giovani Bernard, but Evans was simply not given the chance.
Maybe it was a major disagreement with the coaching staff or off-the-field issues known only to the front office, but Evans has been silent, deep on the depth chart. Along with Williams, he looked to see increased carries with the departure of Samaje Perine, but with Chase Brown in the facility, Evans might be pushed onto the practice squad.