4 best-kept secrets on Bengals roster in 2023
"We all have secrets. The ones we keep and the ones kept from us." -Peter Parker
By Glenn Adams
3. Chase Brown
Speaking of running backs, the Bengals may have stumbled upon a hidden gem in the most recent draft. The hype from the running back position in the 2023 NFL Draft surrounded Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. However, one of the best running backs available was Illinois’ Chase Brown. The Bengals were fortunate to land one of the players that is a perfect fit for what they need from the position.
Fortunately, the former Fighting Illini was still available for Cincinnati late in the fifth round. Brown was a workhorse for Illinois, carrying the ball 328 times for 1,643 yards. He rushed for the fourth-most yards in college football last season while proving he can catch the ball and be a reliable blocker when protecting the quarterback.
There were nine running backs drafted ahead of Brown despite none rushing for more yards in the 2022 season. Expect Mixon to remain the bell cow after restructuring his contract to stay in Cincinnati. But we should expect Brown to fit in nicely in the role Samaje Perrine left behind.
At the running back position, expect Robinson and Gibbs to garnish all of the national attention when discussing rookie running backs. This, along with being a Day 3 selection, will allow Brown to fly under everyone’s radar, making him a nice secret weapon for Bengals fans to admire.