4 best-kept secrets on Bengals roster in 2023
"We all have secrets. The ones we keep and the ones kept from us." -Peter Parker
By Glenn Adams
2. Trent Taylor
The most overlooked aspect of the three phases of the game is special teams. Therefore, the contribution of those who impact that area can easily go unnoticed. An example of this is what Trent Taylor brings to the team.
Taylor was fourth in the NFL in total punt return yards last season. He was tied with rookie sensation Marcus Jones for first with the most returns over 20 yards with five. If this is your first time seeing this, you are not alone.
When trying to predict who will be on the final roster when it's announced, Taylor will be on the outside looking in with most predictions. However, as the guy who accounted for all 33 regular season punt returns for the Bengals last season, the coaching staff will feel more comfortable having him back there over anyone else currently on the roster.
Rookie wideout Charlie Jones will be in the mix as a punt returner which has fans buzzing. Yet, Jones’ career average was 8.1 yards per return. His best season was his sophomore year when he averaged 10.1 yards per return. Those numbers fall short of Taylor’s 10.3 from last season.
Taylor is quietly one of the best punt returners in the NFL. Not many people realize this, which makes him one of the very secret weapons on the Bengals' roster.