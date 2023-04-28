4 best remaining players for Bengals after Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and that means 31 players found their NFL homes while hundreds of others are still waiting to hear their names called. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Myles Murphy in the first round and as of this writing have two picks on tap for Day 2.
With the Bengals adding a defensive end in the first round, they probably don't add another player at that position on Day 2. Rather, they'll look to fill their needs in the secondary while targeting a tight end as well.
Here are four players that could make sense for Cincinnati now that the first round is in the books. I didn't include players who will more than likely be long gone by the time the Bengals are on the clock (Joey Porter, Michael Mayer, etc.) so keep that in mind.
Cam Smith
Both Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton are entering the final year of their contracts and we know how the Bengals like to plan ahead and get a replacement in line while the players entering their final year are still on the team. This means they'll probably be taking a cornerback early even if the plan isn't to start him right out of the gate.
Smith didn't hear his name called in round one but the Bengals shouldn't hesitate to hand a card in with his name on it if he's still on the board at pick 60. They might even have to be a little aggressive and trade up to nab him but he'd be one hell of a partner for Cam Taylor-Britt in the secondary for the forseeable future.