4 best remaining players for Bengals after Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft
O'Cyrus Torrence
Guard isn't a priority for the Bengals but I'm all about adding depth even if it doesn't seem like a major need. Torrence would give Cordell Volson some competition for the starting left guard job and while fans have a soft spot for Volson, the offensive line needs to keep improving and Torrence could help play a role in helping that happen.
I ultimately don't see Torrence falling to the 60th pick so the Bengals might have to work some magic to get him. I also don't see them trading up for a position that they already have starters set at but Torrence could definitely be an upgrade over Volson so why not go for it?
Zach Charbonnet
The consensus amongst Bengals fans is that they need to add the elusive UCLA running back on the second day of the draft. Charbonnet rushed for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season while hauling in 321 receiving yards as well.
Adding Charbonnet in the second round could be the kick the Bengals need to part ways with Joe Mixon before the season begins or maybe they decide to keep both guys and hope that both can dominate with the new-look o-line in front of them.