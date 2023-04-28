4 best remaining players for Bengals after Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft
Tucker Kraft
Here's the one player who the Bengals could still potentially nab in the third round. With how deep this year's tight end class is, getting one in the first round wasn't necessary for Cincy. Dalton Kincaid ended up being the only tight end to hear his name called on the first night and it was surprising to see Michael Mayer slide out of round one.
While Bengals fans might be holding out hope that the team adds Mayer in round two, he'll likely be long gone by the time the team picks in the second round so I didn't include him on this list. I also left off Sam LaPorta for those same reasons.
Tucker Kraft, however, is someone who could be a third-round pick and hopefully contribute for this team after the 2023 season or during this season if Irv Smith Jr. can't stay healthy. Kraft is the kind of tight end the Bengals look for given his strong run-blocking skills and he could step in and catch passes if need be too.
Some other names that would be cool to see the Bengals land on Day 2 are Carrington Valentine, Cody Mauch, Tyjae Spears, and Dawand Jones. Who would you like to see Cincinnati select on the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft?