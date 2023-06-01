4 biggest strengths on Bengals roster
By Glenn Adams
In the original Top Gun movie, there was a moment when Maverick scans the room and tells Goose, “I’m just wondering whose the best.” For the Cincinnati Bengals, when we look around, it is quickly apparent what are the four biggest strengths on the roster.
Franchise Quarterback
The Bengals have something that many teams mortgage their future to try to get, a franchise quarterback. Fortunately, Cincinnati doesn’t have to deal with that dilemma because they have one of the best.
Yet, despite being undeniably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow is probably still underrated.
Since he arrived in the NFL, Burrow has been nothing short of spectacular. He possesses impressive stats and significant wins that put him in the conversation as the best QB in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes. Over the past two seasons, both Kansas City and Cincinnati have had the AFC on lock. The quarterback play of both teams has been pivotal to their success.
While Burrow was selected to the Pro Bowl, the fact he did not make the All-Pro Team is baffling.
Last season, Burrow threw for the fifth-most yards in the NFL. He did that with the least number of pass attempts among the top five in that category. The Bengals QB had the second-highest completion percentage in the NFL behind Geno Smith. Also, Burrow threw for the second most touchdowns behind only Patrick Mahomes.
He did all this in spite of being the sixth-most sacked QB in the NFL.
Something else Burrow has overcome is being a part of an organization that had not won a playoff game in 31 years. Owner Mike Brown, to this day, is depicted as too cheap to do what is necessary to win. Burrow is a big part of why all the negative perceptions about the organization are dissipating and why the team is winning on the field.
After taking Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in his second year and the AFC Championship game in his third, it is clear that the sky is the limit for the Bengals’ signal caller. The same can be said for the Bengals as long as Burrow is the man under center.