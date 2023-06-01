4 biggest strengths on Bengals roster
By Glenn Adams
Receiving Core
Another strength of the Bengals team is who is on the receiving end of all of Burrow’s passes. The trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are, and rightfully so, considered one of, if not the best, in the NFL.
Each star wideout could be a number one option for several teams. In all likelihood, Higgins or Boyd is one season away from having the opportunity to prove that to be the case.
As Jay-Z said, “Can I get an encore? Do you want more?” As it stands now, this will be the last season we will see this trio in stripes. Bengals fans will have the treat of watching them perform together for one more season. Let’s hope it ends with a perfect picture of them surrounding the Lombardi trophy. “So for one last time, I need y’all to roar.”
Behind this outstanding trio is a group of talented wideouts hungry to show what they can do week in and week out. Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor have delivered crucial and memorable moments. They have both performed admirably when called upon.
Stanley Morgan is a capable receiver but has made special teams and tenacious blocking his calling cards in Cincinnati.
Additionally, this year’s fourth-round pick, Charlie Jones, is a talented and versatile player. He is already making a case for the punt return job. Furthermore, the prevailing thought is that he will be the primary slot receiver next season if Boyd departs via free agency, even though he was primarily an outside receiver at Purdue.
Kwamie Lassiter II was one of the breakout preseason stars last year who barely missed out on making the final 53-man roster on cutdown day. After spending last season predominantly on the practice squad, count on the versatile Lassiter II being in the mix at wideout and punt returner.
Not only are the starters great, but the Bengals might also boast one of, from top to bottom, the best overall receiving cores in the NFL.