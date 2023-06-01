4 biggest strengths on Bengals roster
By Glenn Adams
Run Defense
In 2022, the Bengals rushing defense held opponents to the fifth-least rushing yards surrendered behind the Titans, 49ers, Ravens, and Bills. They were tied for sixth-best in the NFL with 4.2 yards per carry given up.
The biggest key for the rushing defense, figuratively and literally, is D.J. Reader. Everything starts with him when it comes to stopping the run. The defensive ends, Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, do an excellent job of setting the edge allowing linebackers who play the run well to do their job.
Not to be forgotten is the secondary's run defense. We have seen Mike Hilton, time and time again, make plays in the backfield after blitzing from his slot corner position.
A big reason why we noticed Cam Taylor-Britt last season is because of his physicality in the run game.
With the starting defensive line and linebackers returning, along with the acquisitions of talent via the draft and free agency, expect the run defense this season to be just as, if not more, formidable.
It is great to talk about the strengths of the Bengals team only to realize they are some of the best not only on the roster but in the entire NFL.
