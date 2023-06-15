4 former Bengals draft picks who might be done in the NFL
Just because a player gets drafted by an NFL team doesn't mean that they're guaranteed to make it in the league. These players were drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals but for various different reasons, their NFL careers appear to be over.
Let's take a look at four former Bengals whose time in the NFL might be over.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
4. Billy Price
The Bengals spent the 21st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price. After playing center his rookie year, he spent the 2019 season rotating between the two guard positions and did not play well there.
After moving back to center in 2020, Price didn't improve, finishing that season with a lousy 29.4 pass-blocking grade from PFF. That was all the Bengals needed to see, as they shipped their former first-round pick off to the New York Giants in exchange for BJ Hill, who has gone on to flourish in Cincinnati.
Price did okay during his one year with the Giants and played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, finishing with an overall PFF grade of 51.3. While it was reported that he recently worked out with the New Orleans Saints, no one would be surprised to see the former first-rounder not stick with a team this year.