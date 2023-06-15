4 former Bengals draft picks who might be done in the NFL
2. William Jackson III
With the 24th pick in the 2016 draft, the Bengals nabbed William Jackson III out of Houston with the hopes that he'd help their secondary improve. Jackson was mostly hit and miss during his time with the organization so it wasn't surprising to see both sides move on from each other after four years.
In March 2021, after signing with the Washington Commanders, Jackson didn't have nice things to say about Bengals fans. This definitely signaled the end of Jackson ever returning to Cincinnati.
""Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company," Jackson said with a laugh. "Them dudes, they wonder why they're not winning. I'm happy I'm out of that thing man. It's a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington let's go from here.""- From All Bengals
Jackson was clearly upset about the Bengals opting not to pay him and using that money to bring Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton to Cincinnati instead (I'd say it worked out, wouldn't you?). He played in Washington for one full year and then was traded to Pittsburgh early in the 2022 season but never played a snap for them.
It wouldn't be surprising if Jackson's time in the NFL is over with and Bengals fans certainly won't feelsorry for him.