4 former Bengals draft picks who might be done in the NFL
1. Ryan Finley
With their fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Bengals drafted North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley. The NC State signal-caller started the season as Andy Dalton's backup but after a rough start to the season, Dalton was benched in favor of Finley. He went 0-3 as a starter and then found his way back to the bench.
Six months later, the Bengals spent the No. 1 overall pick on Joe Burrow so any hope Finley had of becoming the long-term starter for Cincinnati went out the window. He got a brief chance when Burrow was injured midway through the 2020 season and led the Bengals to a 27-17 win over the Steelers in what was considered a huge upset.
Following the 2020 season, Cincinnati shipped Finley off to Houston but he was waived months later. He hasn't signed with a team since then and unless a team is really desperate for a quarterback at some point, it's unlikely that Finley takes another snap in the NFL.