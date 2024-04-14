4 late-round value picks for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Trey Benson out of Florida State, is an explosive, quick, and agile running back who holds a lot of value and is projected to go in the 3rd or 4th round of this year's draft. With the departure of Joe Mixon, the Bengals should love the idea of adding a guy like Benson to the running back room alongside Zach Moss and Chase Brown. Benson, who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, is ranked 4th in his position according to NFL Draft Buzz.
Last season, Benson ran 156 times for 905 yards, 14 touchdowns, and an average of 5.8 yards per rush. He split carries with other backs in the room, so the production he put on display makes him a very intriguing option for Cincinnati.
He doesn't do much in the receiving department, as he caught only 20 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown last season, but he did show that he is capable of it. Regardless, he could still be a very effective option on the depth chart and he has the speed to be used in many different ways.
One of the more astounding stats that Benson created during his collegiate career is that in three seasons, he never fumbled the ball. Over 300 careers carries, zero cough-ups. That's a vital piece of the puzzle to having success in the NFL, and that's a similar perk that the Bengals had with Mixon, who was another player who rarely committed turnovers. Getting Benson in the 3rd or 4th round could provide great value for the Bengals.