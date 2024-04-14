4 late-round value picks for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft
2. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky,
Trevin Wallace is a very intriguing player who is already near the Cincinnati area, playing for Kentucky. He is a late-round prospect, but coming in at 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, he has the size and skill to be a very quick and sound linebacker from a depth perspective and he could potentially work his way into a prominent role with the team.
Also, learning from Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson, one of the better linebacker tandems in the league, will be good for any 'backer the Bengals decide to select in this draft class. Wallace could also be a very interesting piece who could contribute on special teams early on, which adds immense value as the Bengals tend to prioritize key special team players.
Stanley Morgan Jr. remained on the 53-man roster for many seasons due to his production on special teams. Wallace is more than likely going to fall in the 7th round, but he ran a 4.51 40-yard dash time and has solid measurables with his wing span (79 2/8), height, and hand size (9 1/8). Wallace is still very unpolished in coverage and in certain schemes, which is why he will go late, if not undrafted. But his fit in Cincinnati could be seamless in a more in-depth role.