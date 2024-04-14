4 late-round value picks for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft
1. Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
Michigan wideout Cornelius Johnson has been a vital asset for JJ Mccarthy over the last two seasons and is as reliable as they come. Johnson has a wide frame with a sound catch radius when he attacks the football in the air. He often got a little overlooked because the Wolverines relied heavily on their rushing attack with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and they also had solid talent at tight end and had Roman Wilson at receiver alongside Johnson.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Johnson has a good mixture of size and speed at his disposal. He is currently a projected 6th round pick, and there could be extreme value in his selection. Johnson is 23 years old, and he may not have the upside to become an elite wide receiver, but with what the Bengals already have in the wide receiver room, adding Johnson gives them an outlet of reliability and maturity who has won a national championship and competed in many high-stress games. As a result, he should be able to fit right in at the professional level.
Johnson’s stats don't jump off the page; he has never surpassed 1,000 yards in a season, but for his target share, he is effective. Johnson did haul in six touchdowns in 2022 and has racked up 475 or more yards in each of the last three seasons. He is another player that rarely turns the football over. He never fumbled in his five seasons of collegiate football dating back to the start of his career in 2019. He would be a very solid depth addition for the Bengals.