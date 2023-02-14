4 massive unknowns for the Bengals in the 2023 offseason
How (or will) they replace Joe Mixon
I mentioned above that Joe Mixon's future with the team is easy to predict, with most coming to an agreement that he won't be in Cincy next year. The likelihood is that he will either get cut or traded this offseason, at least if you asked most fans. That's not the unclear part, the unclear part is how they will replace him, or if they will at all.
Like with tackles, there are many ways they can address this in the offseason. There are several solid, affordable running backs coming into free agency this year, such as Devin Singletary, whose market value is $5.5 million per year according to Spotrac.
If they don't want to invest that much in this position, then there is also D'Onta Foreman from Carolina, who had a solid 914 yards on the ground with five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and that's with sharing a considerable amount of snaps with Chuba Hubbard who has a much more manageable $3.4 million per year market value.
Then, of course, they could draft one early and develop him. Some fans have even suggested taking Bijan Robinson out of Texas if he is available. And they could always leave the position unaddressed and see what they got with Samaje Perine, Chris Evans, and Trayveon Williams, and if they're left disappointed they could sign/trade for a running back midway through the season. Either way, it's hard to say who will be RB1 for Cincinnati come September.
I just want to include this tweet regarding Super Bowl-winning running backs from Marcus Mosher because I found it very interesting.
It looks like you don't need to shell out a bunch of money on the running back position to win the big game...