4 most dangerous rushing attacks the Bengals will face in 2023
3. Tennessee Titans
While “the King” is three years removed from an elite 2020 season, NFL superstar Derrick Henry was still a force to be reckoned with last season. Even though missing two games, Derrick Henry accumulated an impressive 1,534 yards and 13 touchdowns this past year.
At 6'3" and 247 pounds, Henry is a machine in the backfield that relentlessly plows through defenses. However, in his past two outings against the Bengals, Henry was limited to a combined 100 yards on the ground.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo dialed up everything to contain one of the best running back talents to play the game, even if he is currently 29 years old. While the Bengals typically run a nickel defense with two linebackers, look for third-man Akeem Davis-Gaither to act as a spy against Henry.
It has worked in the past, so who’s to say it won’t work now?
2. Indianapolis Colts
With a dominant 2021 campaign that saw Jonathan Taylor rush for 1,181 yards and an absurd 18 touchdowns, the Colts running back nearly willed his entire team to the playoffs. This past year saw Taylor only play 11 games due to injury, but he was still productive when healthy.
While left guard Quenton Nelson is a stellar lineman, the rest of the trenches are lackluster. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was drafted in the top-5 for his freak athleticism and high-upside rushing abilities.
Although his Day 1 playing caliber is unknown, he could add versatility to this rushing offense in spite of the offensive line. If Taylor is healthy for this late-season match-up and Richardson pans out, the Cincinnati defensive line could have their work cut out for them.