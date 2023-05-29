4 most dangerous rushing attacks the Bengals will face in 2023
1. San Fransisco 49ers
There is no other way to say it: Christian McCaffrey is the best in the game right now.
In a rare trade that benefited both parties, McCaffrey joined the 49ers midseason this past year. In his debut in the red and gold, the man among boys threw, received, and rushed for a touchdown. He finished with an elite 88.9 grade on Pro Football Focus in 2022 after a few injury-plagued seasons in Carolina.
McCaffrey is playing at an extremely high level right now, and the sky truly is the limit for him in 2023. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will no doubt have some tricks up his sleeve for how to use McCaffrey against a stingy Bengals defense.
Quarterback Trey Lance may also get his act together and while his play has been up and down, he does have the ability to be an increased factor in the run game. This midseason match-up will be a test of the Bengals' defense and whether or not they are Super Bowl caliber.
While having to play Nick Chubb and Najee Harris twice a year each, Cincinnati is no stranger to needing a strong run defense. The Bengals' defensive line, in particular, will be pushed throughout the season with even a couple of injuries potentially ending Super Bowl aspirations.
The Week 17 match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs will also be an examination of whether or not the Bengals improved against slowing down pass-catching backs. In Lou we trust.