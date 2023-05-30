4 most underrated moves the Bengals made in the 2023 offseason
By Glenn Adams
3. Trade back with Kansas City
The Bengals obviously had plans to leave the 2023 NFL Draft with a punter. They executed that plan to perfection. Also, they did not have to give up a lot to do so.
The players Cincinnati picked up via the trade are making noise early. Battle, a third-round selection, is already showing off and has some thinking he could be a starter at safety.
Bengals and Bearcats broadcasting legend Dan Hoard has already taken of Brad Robbins coming into minicamp as advertised with his long hang time and directional punting.
And not for nothing, Kansas City counting on the player they selected in the trade, Wayna Morris, to be an upgrade for them would be a mistake. Cincinnati won that trade, even if it seems too early to say so.
Bengals fans should hope Morris ends up as the starter by the time the two teams face off in week 17. Line up the Bengals pass rushers and let them hunt.