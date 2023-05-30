4 most underrated moves the Bengals made in the 2023 offseason
By Glenn Adams
1. Landing Jaxson Kirkland
Once upon a time, Jaxson Kirkland was seen as a sure first-round left tackle. Covid and an injury played a role in him extending his time at Washington and going undrafted.
Kirkland played left tackle until last season when he moved inside to left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up zero sacks on 491 pass attempts. In fact, also according to PFF, he only gave up three sacks in his entire college career, all coming in the 2021 season.
Yes, the continuity of the offensive line is a good thing. However, getting the best players on the field is another expression people like to say, which rings especially true when talking about keeping Joe Burrow safe in the pocket.
The only spot along the offensive line that appears to be challengeable as things stand right now is left guard. It is Cordell Volson’s to lose. It could also be Kirkland’s to take with a good performance this offseason.
If Volson remains the starter, it is good to know the Bengals have a capable pass blocker at the guard position as a backup.
Hopefully, every offseason move Cincinnati has made, and will make, will get the team that much closer to where they want to be at the end of the season. And it could be one of the underrated ones that get the team over the top.
We love the Bengals 3,000. Who Dey?!