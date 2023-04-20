4 noteworthy quotes from Duke Tobin ahead of Bengals draft
Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin spoke to the media on Thursday. He tackled topics ranging from Jonah Williams to pending contract extensions to the draft.
Let's take a look at four key quotes from Tobin during his media session.
Duke Tobin discusses Jonah Williams' status
As of now, there's nothing new to tell us about Williams, who requested a trade just days after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to take over left tackle. Williams is projected to be the starting right tackle but if the Bengals can get a decent haul in exchange for his services, they shouldn't hesitate to trade him.
Duke Tobin says Bengals will go best player available in draft
Tobin was asked about taking a tight end in the first round and this was his response. There's been a lot of talk about Michael Mayer being who the Bengals take at pick 28 and clearly, if Mayer or any other tight end is who the Bengals have as the best available player is available when Cincinnati is making their pick, that'll be the guy joining the stripes.
Tobin was asked about contract extensions
Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson are both looking for extensions but Joe Burrow is obviously the bigger priority here. As unfair as it might be to Higgins and Wilson, the quarterback is the most important position so obviously, Cincinnati is going to get their signal-caller's deal done first.
Tobin saying here that "You can't predict when and if they'll get done" means that maybe the Bengals aren't looking to extend those guys right now. They both still have one year remaining on their rookie deals so they'll be on the team in 2023 and then one can be tagged if need be (which is more likely for Higgins than Wilson).
Duke Tobin says the Bengals are an appealing team
Hayden Hurst definitely showed what players can get from Cincinnati on a one-year deal. He balled out and got paid. Irv Smith Jr. is the next guy hoping to do just that and having Burrow as the quarterback certainly makes the team an appealing one to sign with.