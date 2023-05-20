4 obvious trap games on 2023 schedule Bengals must be cautious of
3. Week 13: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
The first duel between the number 1 overall picks from 2020 and 2021 was lights out with the Jaguars nearly leading the Bengals by 21-0 if it were not for a stop on fourth down. Although the Jaguars play in a low-tier division, do not be fooled by this individual team’s talent.
T-Law has weapons, and the front office acquired Calvin Ridley to pair with the likes of Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Zay Jones, and Travis Etienne. Their defense could admittedly use some work, but if the Jaguars get rolling again, and the Bengals struggle against a mobile quarterback, they would be looking at a loss on the road late in the season.
2. Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Surely, the Bengals secondary will be able to contain the aging Geno Smith? The Bengals have typically been able to contain pocket passers, but when you look at the weapons that Smith has at his disposal (Metcalf, Smith-Njiba, Lockett, Walker), the offensive capabilities of this team become aware.
The Seahawks had a home run in the 2022 draft, hitting on later defensive picks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Geno Smith proved this past season that he can slice and dice teams that underestimate him.
This game will either be a blowout where the Bengals get numerous sacks and picks on Smith or the Seahawks signal-caller will see the game through in a tight finish.