4 obvious trap games on 2023 schedule Bengals must be cautious of
1. Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens have a particular chip on their shoulder after narrowly losing the division to the Bengals in back-to-back years. They almost passed Cincinnati in Wild Card weekend, but a Sam Hubbard return after a forced fumble on the goal line saved the Bengals from a loss at home.
After requesting a trade from the team, Lamar Jackson has re-signed with Baltimore and will be able to throw to a couple new faces. After recovering from an ACL injury for the 2022 season, Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens, being joined by 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers.
This wide receiver room has the potential to be an exceptional compliment to 2021 All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is gone, and the Ravens will look to pass the ball more, utilizing these dynamic receivers.
Running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Rashod Bateman will both be returning from injury and could be a spark for this team. The Ravens will fight like there is no tomorrow to win this game, and considering Jackson is 6-2 versus the Bengals, it could be a bloodbath.
Healthy receivers and vintage Lamar could spell an 0-2 start for the Bengals.