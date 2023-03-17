4 options to play right tackle if the Bengals trade Jonah Williams
Jackson Carman
The former second-round pick has mostly been a disappointment to this point of his career but he could have a shot to compete for the right tackle job. Carman initially was supposed to play guard for the Bengals but didn't look good at right guard and then lost the left guard job to Cordell Volson last summer.
He slid into the left tackle position when Jonah Williams went down in the Wild Card game and was hit and miss during his two full starts there. I personally don't see Carman winning a starting gig here but tackle was his preferred position in college so maybe he finally proves his worth.
Cody Ford
The newly-acquired Cody Ford might be throwing his hat into the ring for the right tackle job. Ford played on the same offensive line as Orlando Brown at Oklahoma but hasn't looked good in the pros. He was originally listed as a guard but after signing with the Bengals, was listed as a tackle.
Geoff Hobson wrote that Ford will be in the sweepstakes to win a starting tackle job. This probably isn't an ideal situation but it is a possibility.