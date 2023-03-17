4 options to play right tackle if the Bengals trade Jonah Williams
Draft pick
The Bengals were smart to sign Brown for a wide variety of reasons but a big one was that there wasn't a left tackle good enough to merit taking late in the first round. Right tackle is a different story, though.
Guys like Darnell Wright or Dawand Jones could very well still be on the board when Cincinnati is on the clock and they'd be immediate upgrades for this o-line. We all are a little scared when it comes to this team drafting offensive linemen but there are some solid options available and the Bengals might not have to move up the board at all to acquire them.
The Bengals are in quite the predicament now that Williams wants out of Cincinnati. Before, it seemed like an easy fix to move him over to right tackle but clearly that's not what Williams wants. I don't blame him for being annoyed and wanting out but at the same time, he did not play well last season.
Williams led the league in sacks and also has been injury-prone throughout his career. Oh, and not to mention, he's set to earn $12 million this year. It's not going to be a guarantee that the Bengals trade him but if they do, these options might be starting at right tackle in 2023 and beyond.