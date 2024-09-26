4 Panthers the Bengals must cage to break their winless start to 2024 season
By Glenn Adams
Under normal circumstances, fans of the Cincinnati Bengals would count the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers as a win. However, yesterday's circumstances are not today's circumstances. The Bengals are not the threat they were before the season began. And how fans perceive the Panthers after their slow start is shifting.
The Bengals can't think about perception or the bigger picture. Now, they must concentrate on getting their first win. To achieve the goal of winning their first game of the 2024 season, it's imperative that the Bengals cage these four Panthers players.
Andy Dalton, Quarterback
The Bengals are set to face a familiar face in Andy Dalton, a.k.a. the Red Rifle. Last week, in his first game as Carolina’s starter, he turned back the proverbial clock and looked like he did his first four years in stripes.
Against the Raiders, Dalton passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He was the spark the Panthers hoped he would be when they announced that he was taking over for the struggling Bryce Young.
Dalton is already 2-1 against the team that drafted him. In three games against the Bengals, Dalton completed 42 of 66 passes for 403 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 134.3 passing yards against Lou Anarumo’s defenses.
We have seen Dalton versus the Bengals play out already. Nevertheless, it is human nature to feel some way towards the organization that jettisoned him aside five years ago.
Dionte Johnson, Wide receiver
As the new starting quarterback of the Panthers, Dalton wasted no time finding his 2024 version of AJ Green. Dionte Johnson, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, is another player that the Bengals are familiar with, albeit not so intimately as Dalton.
Johnson was Dalton’s favorite target against the Raiders, as he recorded eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. Johnson is just as capable of making explosive plays against the Bengals' secondary as Terry McLaurin and the other Washington receivers did for the Commanders on Monday night.
Johnson has 49 receptions for 517 yards and three touchdowns in his career against the Bengals. He averages 57.4 yards receiving and 0.3 touchdowns per game. Hopefully, the Bengals' secondary can limit Johnson to his averages and not allow him to have the type of game that he had against the Raiders.