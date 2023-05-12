4 players Bengals should already have on their draft board for 2024 draft

TEs keep getting bigger and more athletic.



Minnesota will bring a good one to Lincoln on Saturday in Brevyn Spann-Ford, a 6-foot-7, 270-pounder. Has a hoop background, and played point at St. Cloud Tech, averaging 19.9 pts, 11 reb, 5 assists, 3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/hbPZDFUVNy