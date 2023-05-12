4 players Bengals should already have on their draft board for 2024 draft
By Glenn Adams
Davon Bullard, Georgia
Cincinnati appears to have drafted two gems at the cornerback position in the second round of back-to-back drafts. Hopefully, Cam Taylor-Brtitt and DJ Turner will man the outside corner positions for years to come.
Now looking ahead, the Bengals love to draft players to play behind soon-to-be free agents. Look for that to be the case in the 2024 draft as they look to select the heir apparent to Mike Hilton. That’s where Davon Bullard comes in.
Bullard spent most of the 2022 season as a slot corner. However, he also logged a few snaps at safety and outside corner. Hilton’s game is the perfect comp for Bullard.
Most Ohioans will remember Bullard from his controversial big hit on Ohio State’s receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
It is amazing how Bullard’s game closely resembles not only Hilton’s but Dax Hill’s play as well. Bullard is a player who played primarily in the slot and is good in coverage, a solid tackler, and a great blitzer.
With Hilton entering the last year of his deal in 2024 and the Bengals’ propensity to select players in the draft to replace guys in the final year of their contract, Bullard would be a perfect player for Cincinnati to have on their draft board. The only question left is, will they?
Bullard dealt with a serious off-the-field incident for which he was suspended one game last season. Maybe Cincinnati would prefer not to take a chance on the young Bulldog. The hope is that Bullard has learned an important lesson and will reassure teams that behavior is behind him.
In 2022, Bullard collected 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
When watching Georgia football this season, watch Bullard knowing that the Bengals will have him high on their draft boards.
