4 players Bengals could have drafted instead of Jonah Williams
Dexter Lawrence (Drafted 17th overall by the Giants)
The Giants snagged Dexter Lawrence six selections after Cincinnati had taken Jonah Williams 11th overall. Lawrence might not be as much of a pass-rushing presence as Brian Burns has been but he's much better in defending the run.
Lawrence is coming off the best season of his career, with 68 tackles, 28 QB hits, and 7.5 sacks through 16 starts. He'd have been an incredible piece to have in Lou Anarumo's defense.
Jeffery Simmons (Drafted 19th overall by the Titans)
Sticking with potential defensive players the Bengals could have drafted in the first round in 2019, Jeffery Simmons would have flourished in Anarumo's defense. He's been a freak of nature with the Titans and has only gotten better as his career has progressed.
This past season saw Simmons notch 54 tackles,14 QB hits, and 7.5 sacks. He's a good player all-around and would have been a nice weapon to have for this defense, especially during those lean seasons at the beginning of Zac Taylor's coaching tenure.