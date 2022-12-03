4 players the Cincinnati Bengals need to keep in free agency in 2023
Germaine Pratt
While it took him a bit to get going early in his career, Pratt has helped propel the Bengals linebacker position from a weakness to a major strength. When glancing at Pratt's PFF page, the guy has tremendous markings all across the board highlighted by a 73.1 overall grade and a 73.3 pass-rushing grade.
Pratt has 74 tackles and 1.0 sack on the year, making him one of the Bengals' most improved players over the past year. He'll probably be a popular name for other teams in free agency so it'll be tough for Cincinnati to get him back.
Hayden Hurst
Give Bengals fans credit -- They weren't viewing the addition of Hurst as a step-down from C.J. Uzomah, who left the team in free agency last year. Hurst had a great 2020 season with the Falcons of all teams and has brought that juice to Cincinnati.
On the year, Hurst has 388 yards and two touchdowns but constantly proves to be Joe Burrow's go-to guy in crucial situations. The former South Carolina Gamecock was only signed for this season and after how well he's played in the Queen City, other teams are going to be interested in signing him because good tight ends are hard to find.
Hopefully, Hurst enjoys his time in Cincinnati enough that he'll return on another contract because he's elevated this offense in a short amount of time.