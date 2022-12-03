4 players the Cincinnati Bengals need to keep in free agency in 2023
Samaje Perine
How times have changed, huh?
This time last year (and especially right after the Super Bowl), not many people would have assumed that Bengals fans would be clamoring for the team to re-sign him for 2023. The backup running back has been great in place of Joe Mixon though and honestly could compete for a starting job with the team since Mixon hasn't been as sharp this year.
Now I'm not saying that Cincinnati should roll out the Brinks truck to retain Perine. I'm talking more like a one-year or two-year deal that keeps him in town for a few more years but then the team can find another running back option who is younger and less expensive. That's how it goes for running backs.
Perine might get some buzz but the Bengals have continued to give him opportunities and maybe that'll lead to him re-signing with the stripes. On the other hand, he might want to go somewhere he can for sure start and if that's the case, the Bengals might not be his first choice. Hopefully, the two sides can agree on a deal that keeps Perine in the black and orange stripes.
Some other key names hitting free agency for the Bengals are Jessie Bates, Eli Apple, Tre Flowers, and Brandon Allen. I didn't include any of these guys on the list because Cincinnati doesn't need them to be a good team. Flowers is someone I'd be okay with the team retaining but he might be out of their price range with how well he's played since joining the team.
Which pending Bengals free agents do you want to see the team retain this offseason?