4 positions Bengals could draft in first round of 2023 NFL Draft, 3 to steer clear of
Could Draft: Tight End
The one position most fans seem to agree on wanting to upgrade in the first round is tight end, following the departure of Hayden Hurst. The front office did bring in Irv Smith Jr. from Minnesota this off-season, but injuries have plagued his young career. Not to mention, it would be better to draft somebody as a long-term option rather than have this constant carousel of tight ends on one-year deals.
Someone many fans seem to be infatuated with-- and someone many draft experts have mocked going to the Bengals-- is Notre Dame's Michael Mayer. He had a great senior year for the Fighting Irish, leading his team in all major receiving categories with 67 receptions, 809 yards, and nine touchdowns. The feeling from Mayer is mutual, he wants to come play for Cincinnati as much as fans want him to.
If Mayer does fall to the Bengals' selection, as many have projected he will, I don't think they'll pass him up. He's a great, young talent who has drawn comparisons to Cowboys great Jason Witten and he fulfills a need.
There are other notable tight ends to mention who the Bengals could select here as well, like Utah's Dalton Kincaid or Georgia's Darnell Washington, but no one has gotten more buzz for being in stripes like Michael Mayer.