4 potential tight end targets for Bengals ahead of trade deadline
- Is it time to reunite with either Hurst or Uzomah?
- Could Ertz or Thomas be an option?
It's no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals need help at the tight end position and the trade deadline is the best way for them to solve that problem. They signed Irv Smith Jr. in free agency this offseason and he has not been what the team was expecting. That's why, despite not being a team that makes splashy trades, they could turn to the trade market to add a game-changing tight end who can help their offense thrive.
Despite losing Hayden Hurst in free agency, the Bengals opted not to add one of the many talented tight ends available in the draft. They signed Smith, hoping that he'd be the next tight end to benefit from playing with Joe Burrow and it hasn't gone according to plan. His boneheaded fumble right before halftime cost the Bengals points and it was that moment when we all knew this team couldn't continue with him as the starting tight end.
With the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Bengals have a few more days to address the holes on their roster and there might not be a bigger one than at tight end. Here are some potential names they could look to trade for, listed in alphabetical order.
Zach Ertz
The Cardinals have only won one game so far this season. Needless to say they won't be playoff contenders and should be shipping some of their players at the deadline. Zach Ertz could fall into that category.
The long-time Eagle was traded to Arizona during the 2021 season and had 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 starts that year. While his numbers have declined over the past few years, Ertz is an experienced tight end who can make big plays when called upon. He's currently on IR for the Cardinals but prior to that had 27 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown in seven starts.
The Cardinals have Trey McBride on their roster so this could be the time to ship Ertz away.