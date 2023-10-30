4 potential tight end targets for Bengals ahead of trade deadline
- Is it time to reunite with either Hurst or Uzomah?
- Could Ertz or Thomas be an option?
Hayden Hurst
The Panthers just won their first game of the season so I don't think it'd come as a surprise if I told you that they're probably not pushing for a playoff spot. That could mean that former Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst could be available in a trade.
Joseph Person of The Athletic listed Hurst as a potential trade option for the Panthers, noting that the former Bengal has been virtually invisible since his standout Week 1 performance. Person also mentioned that with Ian Thomas landing on IR, that could change the Panthers' mind in putting him on the trade block.
Hurst was a huge piece of the Bengals offense during his one year with them in 2022, catching 52 balls for 414 yards and two scores. He'd give Joe Burrow that elusive key weapon on third downs and the better news is that he already knows the offense! Why not reunite with Hurst?
Logan Thomas
With the Commanders dropping their fourth game in six weeks, they might be looking to trade some of their key players and maybe Logan Thomas would be one of those. Thomas has been on a tear this year, catching 23 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns before Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
This probably isn't a likely trade option considering that Thomas is under contract through 2025 but hey, at least Cincinnati wouldn't have to worry about finding a game-changing tight end for awhile.