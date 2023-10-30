4 potential tight end targets for Bengals ahead of trade deadline
- Is it time to reunite with either Hurst or Uzomah?
- Could Ertz or Thomas be an option?
C.J. Uzomah
Things didn't end the best between Uzomah and Bengals fans, as Uzomah signed with the New York Jets during the 2022 offseason and it left Bengals fans annoyed. He's done very little during his time with the Jets, catching just 25 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns in 21 games.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press listed Uzomah as a trade candidate for the Jets, noting that Tyler Conklin has become the defacto TE1 and second-year man Jeremy Ruckert deserves more playing time. He said that the Jets can get out of the contract after this year but not without having to fork over a lot of cash so trading him might be the best option here.
The Bengals don't like committing to players who are close to or over the age of 30 so that could scare them away here, as Uzomah is 30 years old. He's familiar with the team's offense, however, and was a great locker room presence during his seven years in the Queen City so it might be worth bringing him in.