4 projected Bengals starters who need the most playing time in the preseason
- Dax Hill needs reps after not playing a ton as a rookie
- Nick Scott, the other presumed starting safety, needs to learn his new team's system.
- Rookie Brad Robbins needs to punt in an actual NFL game.
- Will Chris Evans be able to shine?
By Glenn Adams
The Cincinnati Bengals are unlikely to play many starters in the preseason. It isn’t Zac Taylor’s style, no matter how much they would like to get out there. If some starters play, don’t count on them being out there for long.
However, Taylor’s squad does have a few guys who should get an extended look during the preseason. Whether it is because they are young starters, new to the team, being pushed for their presumed starting spot, or the coaches want them to get live reps versus opposing teams, here are four projected starters who need the most playing time in the preseason.
4. Dax Hill
Last year’s first-round pick, Dax Hill, is taking over as a starting safety this year. Whether he will be used more in a Jessie Bates or Vonn Bell role remains to be seen. However, reports out of training camp signal that his versatility, which made him attractive as a first-rounder, will be how he is used this season.
While free agent acquisition Nick Scott has handled more of the deep-safety responsibilities left behind by Bates’ departure, Hill has lined up closer to the line of scrimmage, suggesting a Bell-type of role. He has also run drills with the cornerbacks and covered tight ends one-on-one, which Tre Flowers did a lot of for the team last season.
With the number of different ways defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo plans on deploying Hill throughout the season, it would be nice for him to get live reps in the preseason in some of those areas.
One way Hill will be used during the season that we will not see in the preseason is in exotic blitz packages. That secret sauce is kept out of public view during the preseason so as not to tip the defensive coordinator’s hand in an attempt to catch opposing offenses off guard.
Nevertheless, during the preseason, the young safety should see plenty of action covering tight ends, running backs out of the backfield, and even receivers both in the slot and at the boundary. For all of this, Hill will need more reps than the other projected starters on the roster.