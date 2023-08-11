4 projected Bengals starters who need the most playing time in the preseason
- Dax Hill needs reps after not playing a ton as a rookie
- Nick Scott, the other presumed starting safety, needs to learn his new team's system.
- Rookie Brad Robbins needs to punt in an actual NFL game.
- Will Chris Evans be able to shine?
By Glenn Adams
2. Brad Robbins
Despite being listed as the second string on Cincinnati's preseason depth chart, rookie Brad Robbins is the projected starting punter and holder for the Bengals.
Robbins was drafted in the sixth round of this year’s draft. The Bengals maneuvered around the draft, adding a sixth-round pick by trading down in the third round, with Kansas City no less, to acquire the Michigan punter.
As much as the team might want it to appear as if there is a punting competition, there is not. Or at least there should not be. Teams do not draft punters and kickers to have them compete for the job. They are brought in to play immediately.
Now, Robbins needs to show and prove that the Bengals made the correct choice in selecting the punter in the draft. This is his opportunity to demonstrate his famed hangtime in NFL action. It would be nice for him to show it in the preseason while Drue Chrisman is still on the roster.
No, this should not be a competition. However, if Robbins, for whatever reason, does not turn out to be what the Bengals hoped for once preseason games begin, then the team could reevaluate the position.
We should expect him to earn the job. Nevertheless, Robbins will need the reps, as a punter and holder, in the preseason games to cement himself as the team’s starter.