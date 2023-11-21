4 quarterbacks Bengals should add in 2024 draft to back up Joe Burrow
- A serial winner from the Group of 5.
- A 5-star recruit who has rediscovered himself at Oregon State.
- Would the Bengals consider a talented project with bags of confidence?
- An athletic option from the SEC.
DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State)
When DJ Uiagalelei was a five-star recruit in 2020 the expectation was that he and Bryce Young would be selected 1-2 in the 2023 draft. While it worked out that way for Young, Uiagalelei's journey to the pros was derailed somewhat.
Coming in as the replacement for Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, the pressure was immense. There were bright spots, but for the most part, Uiagalelei and the Tigers had a disappointing three years. With Cade Klubnik brought in to replace him, Uiagalelei made use of the transfer portal and got a second chance at Oregon State.
It was a move that has worked out well for both parties. Uiagalelei, a traditional pocket passer has regularly shown off his powerful arm. He has an eye-popping 'Big Time Throw' rate of 8.7% and has limited his turnovers to four. With Uiagalelei at QB, the Beavers are enjoying another strong year in the Pac-12.
Uigalelei has bags of talent and if developed in the right way, not only could he serve as an accomplished backup, he could offer trade value down the line.