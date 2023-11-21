4 quarterbacks Bengals should add in 2024 draft to back up Joe Burrow
- A serial winner from the Group of 5.
- A 5-star recruit who has rediscovered himself at Oregon State.
- Would the Bengals consider a talented project with bags of confidence?
- An athletic option from the SEC.
KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)
Sticking in the SEC, let's head over to Arkansas. Despite a difficult season and a 4-7 record, the Razorbacks have a talented signal-caller in KJ Jefferson. At 6'3" and 247 pounds, he fits the prototypical size thresholds of an NFL QB, even if there is plenty of work to do to make him the finished product.
After two stellar seasons controlling the Razorbacks' offense, Jefferson's accuracy has taken a dip in 2023. Eight interceptions is certainly a stat line he will look to clean up. The unique combination of a big arm and a physical running style still make Jefferson worthy of a late-round pick.
Averaging over five yards per carry shows you just how difficult Jefferson is to bring down in the running game. This is an option that has plenty of upside but certainly wouldn't provide an immediate option to back up Burrow.
Jefferson would need time to develop as a QB3 or on the practice squad. But, drafting a player like him would signal the Bengals' commitment to the position even if it is just producing trade candidates behind a star QB (a la the Patriots).