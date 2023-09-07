4 reasons to be nervous about the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals
2. Difficult Division
The Bengals enter the playoffs prepared for their tough opponents because they play in the AFC North where every team could be considered a playoff contender this year. Last year, they went 3-3 in the division and still managed to win it. Will they be so lucky this time around?
Lamar Jackson re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a massive deal that, at the time, made him the highest-paid player in the league. If he can stay healthy, Bengals fans know what a force he can be. The Ravens always value defensive talent too and they have the ability to give the Bengals offense some troubles.
The Cleveland Browns added Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason to help their defense and we all know how terrifying Myles Garrett is up front for the Browns. Throw in that Deshaun Watson has had more time to learn the offense now and the Browns could be sneaky good.
While the Pittsburgh Steelers don't seem scary, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record during his time with the Steelers. The organization also hasn't had a losing record in 20 years. Let that sink in. This is why you can never count the Steelers out.
All four of these teams will beat up on each other but the AFC North is certainly a reason to be nervous about the Bengals' chances in 2023.