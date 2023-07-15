4 recent Bengals draft picks who could be cut this summer
By Glenn Adams
DJ Ivey
Life in the NFL as a seventh-round pick is not for the faint of heart. However, the sky is the limit when you come in and perform how DJ Ivey has so far this offseason.
Cincinnati's cornerback room is stacked. And despite that, the team still saw Ivey as the best player available toward the back end of this year's draft. So it is not out of the question that he could be one of the seven cornerbacks the team carries into the regular season.
However, he is facing steep competition for a final spot. Ivey’s place on the team could come down to him or veteran free-agent pickup Sidney Jones IV. While it was almost a given that Jones would be on the roster once cutdown day came and went, that is no longer the case. But Cincinnati could choose to go with the vet with pro experience over the rookie.
If Ivey does not crack the roster on cutdown day, he will undoubtedly be signed to the practice squad. However, if his stellar offseason continues into training camp and preseason games, he could make the roster at the expense of Jones.
Unfortunately, some draftees added to the Cincinnati Bengals roster not long ago could see their time with this club end. For the ones who are left out in the cold, let's hope they do enough to land on the Bengals' practice squad or on their feet with another team.