4 recent Bengals free-agent signings that just didn't pan out
Not every signing you make in free agency is going to be a smash hit. Injuries, off-field issues, or poor play can lead to a signing that, at the time, you might have thought was good, ending up turning into a disappointing transaction. The Cincinnati Bengals are no strangers to this.
The team has done a good job in free agency the past few years, bringing in guys like D.J. Reader, Trey Hendrickson, and Chidobe Awuzie just to name a few, but there have been some duds here and there too.
Here are four relatively recent signings that didn't pan out. Let's hope anyone they sign this offseason has better stints in Cincy than these individuals,
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.
B.W. Webb (Signed 3-year deal worth $10.5 million in 2019)
Before the position was stabilized in 2021 with the signings of Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie, and Eli Apple, cornerback was a revolving door for Cincinnati in the years leading up to that. Many names came and went, more often than not accompanied by disappointing play during their short times in the Queen City, and arguably the worst cornerback signing this team made in recent memory was B.W. Webb.
Even at the time, this was a puzzling signing among fans and experts alike, as Webb was considered one of the worst cornerbacks in the league after coming off his first year as a true starter with the Giants. That season, he gave up 553 yards, 2 scores, and allowed an 83.9 passer rating when targeted. It got substantially worse once he was in stripes, giving up 767 yards, four touchdowns, and allowing a passer rating of 107.8 when targeted.
Webb would only spend one year in Cincinnati, as the Bengals would release him that offseason, and it was clearly for the best as in the following seasons the front office would overhaul their defense into the formidable unit it is today.