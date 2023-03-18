4 recent Bengals free-agent signings that just didn't pan out
Trae Waynes (Signed 3-year deal worth $42 million in 2020)
I'm sure we were all expecting this to be here, so let's get it out of the way.
In the 2020 offseason, Trae Waynes was signed by the Bengals on a 3-year, $42 million contract. How many games did he end up playing for the stripes? That would be five and a half games, all in 2021 and those five of those games weren't pretty at all, as he allowed over 150+ yards, three scores, and an absurd passer rating of 140.0. Easily one of the worst signings in recent Bengals history.
At least with Webb, he ended up playing nearly a full season and cost substantially less to sign, at only $13 million over three years in comparison to Waynes' contract. The Bengals would end up releasing Waynes after their Super Bowl run and as of right now, it seems he has retired from football for good.
Xavier Su'a-Filo (Signed 3-year deal worth $10 million in 2020)
I remember actually being excited about this signing when it happened. Xavier Su'a-Filo wasn't terrible with Dallas and no matter what he'd be an upgrade over whoever they were throwing out there in 2020. Unfortunately, injuries reared their ugly head and, in the two seasons the former Bruin spent in Cincy, he would only end up playing eight games, six in 2020 and a mere two in 2021 before an injury sidelined him for the season.
His time in Cincinnati was very unnotable, in fact, the majority of you probably forgot he was a Bengal in the first place, and I don't blame you. The only redeeming factor about his signing is that Su'a-Filo, like Webb, wasn't on a major contract, being signed to a 3-year, $10 million deal.
Unfortunately, he wouldn't be the last former Cowboy to disappoint after coming to Cincinnati.