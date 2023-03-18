4 recent Bengals free-agent signings that just didn't pan out
La'el Collins (Signed 3-year deal worth $21 million in 2022)
I know it's only been a year, but we can call this signing a disappointing one. After promising to be Burrow's new bodyguard, La'el Collins had a very underwhelming year and was routinely outmatched by edges on the other side of the ball, the most egregious example coming in week two against the Cowboys when he was constantly being beaten and blown past by Micah Parsons and Co.
Considering the hype and expectations around Collins at the time this signing was made, it is easily one of the most disappointing in the Zac Taylor era, perhaps only behind the previously mentioned Trae Waynes pickup. The former LSU Tiger started terribly and just as he was showing improvement and hinting that he might turn things around, he tore his MCL and ACL against the Patriots in Week 16.
Coming off such a major injury, there are doubts if he'll be able to play by the time the 2023 season kicks off, let alone play well. Hopefully, I'll eat my words here and be proven wrong and Collins will have a fantastic bounce-back season, but I can't help but be dubious about that outcome.
Those are four recent signings that didn't/haven't panned out. Let's hope the signings made during this free agency don't end up on here in the future.