4 scapegoats if things go wrong for Bengals in 2023
Who would be to blame if things went awry?
1. Zac Taylor
Before the Bengals got to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, there wasn't a guarantee that Zac Taylor would be coaching the team past that campaign. His teams won just six games in two seasons so year three was hugely important for Taylor and his squad came through.
Now that the Bengals have reached back-to-back AFC title games and made an appearance in the Super Bowl, Taylor's job is safe for quite some time. That doesn't prevent him from drawing criticism from fans if the team doesn't live up to the hype.
While Taylor is a player's coach and has won over the majority of fans during this magical two-year run, he's not perfect by any means. There are times when he lacks aggression or makes puzzling decisions in crunch time.
If the Bengals don't win the Super Bowl in the 2023 season, as unfair as it may be to him, Zac Taylor will be arguably the biggest scapegoat on the team.