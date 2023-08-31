4 significant questions for the Bengals cornerbacks this season
- Final Roster
- Encore
- Health
- Depth
By Glenn Adams
The Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster is set for now. There are still questions that will be answered. One of the principal areas where questions remain is in the cornerback room.
The secondary has gone through a bit of an overhaul this offseason. Four of the 10 players in the defensive secondary were not with the team last season. Two of the six cornerbacks are newcomers. Both are rookies.
Along with these changes come potential issues that must be accounted for. Here are four significant questions for the Bengals cornerbacks this season.
All statistics are provided by Pro Football Reference.
What will the actual final roster look like?
Is the final roster set at cornerback, or will there be changes? This is the first and most immediate question for the Bengals at the position.
This is something that we can ask about at several position groups. It will be answered over the next few days or even weeks. As teams scour the waiver wire, free agents, and practice squad guys, no player at the back of the room is completely safe.
The final 53-man squad is a fluid situation. This is especially the case when discussing the back end of the roster.
Cincinnati could find another player to add to the roster at the cornerback position. Perhaps a defensive back with punt return experience will become available now that Trent Taylor has signed elsewhere. Maybe a trade opportunity the Bengals were not expecting could emerge. Also, it will be interesting to see if they add another player for insurance against D.J. Turner’s hamstring.
The cornerback room looks to be set. The number stands at six. Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, DJ Turner II, Jalen Davis, and DJ Ivey are who the Bengals are going with for now. Whether this will be the same a week from now remains to be seen.