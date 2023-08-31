4 significant questions for the Bengals cornerbacks this season
By Glenn Adams
Can they stay healthy?
Can the starting cornerbacks for Cincinnati remain healthy for the entire season?
Awuzie is coming off an ACL injury last season. He played in eight games before going down with a season-ending injury. 2018 was the only year he played a full slate of games in his six-year career. Now heading into his seventh season, there is no question he is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He must remain healthy to be recognized as such.
D.J. Turner was the fastest man at this year’s NFL combine, as the former Michigan Wolverine ran a 4.26 40. The second-round rookie is suffering from a hamstring injury. There is no word yet on the severity of his injury or how the timetable for his return looks. However, a lower extremity injury to a player who relies on his speed is never good.
It is unfortunate for the rookie that he may not be completely healthy once the season begins. Turner had a good training camp and was on his way to being a second-round steal. Hopefully, he will be physically ready to show that is the case.
Cincinnati will face the best quarterbacks and offenses in the NFL this season. The Bengals will need their cornerbacks at full strength if they want to find success against the upper-tier quarterbacks and high-powered offensive units.
Health is always a critical factor in deciding which team will compete for a championship at the end of the season. Cincinnati’s secondary is in good hands if the starting cornerbacks are healthy.
If there are injuries at the position, do the Bengals have adequate depth?