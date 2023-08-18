4 significant questions for the Bengals tight ends this season
- What to expect
- Third-stringer
- Pass-protection
- Passing on draft prospects
By Glenn Adams
Did the Bengals make the right decision by not drafting a TE?
Many thought the Bengals would select a tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the team concluded the weekend without doing so as if the possibility of taking a tight end was not in their plans. Did they make the correct decision?
There were several players at the position who would have fit nicely with what a Zac Taylor-led offense needs. There were pass-catching and block-first tight ends available. Unfortunately, Darnell Washington, one of the best all-around players and most athletic, found his way to the rival Steelers in the third round.
Another issue that the team will face is there isn’t a tight end on the roster who has a contract with the team after this season other than undrafted rookie free agent Christian Trahan.
Other tight ends could have been considered. Payne Durham, Luke Schoonmaker, Michael Mayer, Zack Kuntz, and Willis, among others, were part of a talented group of tight ends available in the 2023 draft.
Hopefully, forgoing the position in the draft will not be an issue this season. However, if one of the drafted tight ends has a breakout rookie year, it will leave many wondering, what if?
There are not many questions left to be answered about the Bengals’ roster. However, the tight-end position is one that there are still questions to be answered. Both in terms of roster construction and on-field play.